Geo Super secures partnership for ICC broadcast rights until 2027

Pakistan squad sings national anthem during a Champions Trophy match. — ICC

Geo Super has partnered with an online streaming platform, Myco, to deliver comprehensive coverage of all International Cricket Council (ICC) events in Pakistan through to 2027, the global cricketing body said on Thursday.

The collaboration will ensure fans nationwide enjoy extensive television and digital coverage of top-tier men’s and women’s international cricket.

According to an official statement, the ICC said that Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has secured the broadcast and digital rights for all ICC events in Pakistan through 2027. Under the new cycle, the national TV holds the broadcast television rights in partnership with Geo Super and Myco, while the online streaming platform has secured the digital rights and will work alongside leading streaming services to provide coverage for digital audiences across the country.

The rights period includes a rich and diverse portfolio of ICC global events, featuring three senior men’s tournaments, two senior women’s tournaments, and a strong line-up of U19 events, reaffirming Pakistan’s significance as one of the ICC’s most passionate and engaged cricket markets.

Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said the ICC is pleased to confirm this new media rights agreement in Pakistan ahead of what promises to be an exciting period of growth for cricket. He added that Pakistan remains one of cricket’s most passionate and vibrant markets, and it is a priority for the ICC to ensure fans are delivered world-class access and enriched experiences of marquee events across broadcast and digital platforms.

Myco Managing Director Umair Masoom said the platform is delighted to be entrusted with the ICC events through 2027, reflecting its growing position as a leading digital and entertainment ecosystem in Pakistan.

ICC events included in partnership

Men’s Events

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India & Sri Lanka)

ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 (England)

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 (South Africa & Zimbabwe)

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 (Zimbabwe & Namibia)

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2028 (TBC)

Women’s Events