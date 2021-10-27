 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Wedding Bells: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to the tie knot in December?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Wedding Bells: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to tie knot in December?
Wedding Bells: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to tie knot in December?

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially getting married by year end, reports leading Indian media outlet.

A source close to the couple has confirmed a winter wedding for the Bhramastra duo.

"Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has to Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they’ve kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied about the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. Hopefully, there’ll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do."

Ranbir and Alia have been waiting for a couple of years now. Speaking with Rajeev Masand in an earlier interview, Ranbir revealed that he will be 'ticking off' wedding from his checklist 'very soon.'

More From Showbiz:

PAK vs NZ: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak

PAK vs NZ: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak
Why did Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan not get arrested?: NCP Minister on Aryan Khan's case

Why did Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan not get arrested?: NCP Minister on Aryan Khan's case
Katrina Kaif marries Akshay Kumar in freshly-released song ‘Mere Yaaraa’

Katrina Kaif marries Akshay Kumar in freshly-released song ‘Mere Yaaraa’
Katrina Kaif to become a Sabyasachi bride for Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif to become a Sabyasachi bride for Vicky Kaushal?

Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Jeh wins the internet with adorable pose: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Jeh wins the internet with adorable pose: See Photo
Watch: Atif Aslam celebrates 'the magic of cricket' with Coke Studio's new anthem

Watch: Atif Aslam celebrates 'the magic of cricket' with Coke Studio's new anthem
Bombay High Court to continue Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing tomorrow

Bombay High Court to continue Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing tomorrow
Aryan Khan's lawyer argues trial is not required, star kid can be sent to rehab

Aryan Khan's lawyer argues trial is not required, star kid can be sent to rehab
Shah Rukh Khan 'prepares for long haul' as Aryan Khan's case worsens

Shah Rukh Khan 'prepares for long haul' as Aryan Khan's case worsens
Shah Rukh Khan's manager is influencing witnesses for Aryan Khan's bail: NCB

Shah Rukh Khan's manager is influencing witnesses for Aryan Khan's bail: NCB
Watch: Bunty Aur Babli 2 official trailer out now!

Watch: Bunty Aur Babli 2 official trailer out now!
Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan announces release date of his debut film ‘Tadap’

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan announces release date of his debut film ‘Tadap’

Latest

view all