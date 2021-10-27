We will not allow violence for political purposes: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands as he issued directives to stop the long march planned by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Per sources, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. PM Imran Khan has said that the government "will not allow violence for political purposes."

During the meeting, the premier was briefed on the proscribed outfit's protest march, sources said, adding that the government has decided not to allow protesters to march beyond Jhelum.



It should be noted that earlier in the day, several police officers were injured in a clash with the workers of the proscribed party in Sadhoke.

Sources further added that the government has been adamant to not allow the long march "under any circumstances," and that "no talks will be held with the proscribed organisation."

"The government and the state are on one page regarding the protests," the premier said during the meeting, per sources, adding that the protesters will be "dealt with severely if they try to enter Islamabad."

'This show should end now': Fawad Chaudhry

Shedding light on the matter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the problems with the proscribed outfit should not be aggravated, adding that "this show should end now."

Speaking to the media in Islamabad before the cabinet meeting, Chaudhry had said that the long march going on GT Road should "end immediately."

"The issue of the banned TLP would be discussed in detail during the cabinet meeting and the show should end," he had added.

'If Imran Khan's sit-in was legitimate, why is TLP's long march being stopped?' Fazl

On the other hand, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said: if Imran Khan's sit-in was legitimate when the PTI was in the Opposition, "then why isn't TLP's long march justified?"

He questioned that if protests against Nawaz Sharif was legitimate, then why is it illegal against Imran Khan.

"They are stopping the protestors from entering Islamabad; we demand that the general elections should be held."

Fazl went on to say that "it is the legal right of the TLP to register their protest, therefore, the matters should be resolved through legal means."

Pakistan Railways announce alternate routes amid protests

Meanwhile, in light of the development, Pakistan Railways announced that the trains heading and departing from Rawalpindi and Lahore were directed to use alternate routes.

The railways' spokesperson said the trains were being rerouted via Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Jhand.

The spokesperson said the operations of Subak Khram, Islamabad Express, Rawal Express were suspended, while the Orange Line's route from Rawalpindi to Lahore was also suspended.

However, the rest of the trains would operate in line with their schedule.

Similarly, due to the ongoing six-day long protest, traffic has been suspended on GT Road, causing frustration to the commuters, as they are facing troubles.



Govt denies shutting down French embassy



A day ago, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that the government is in agreement with all of the demands put forth by the banned party except for the one seeking to shut down the French embassy.

"We have various constraints regarding the matter of French ambassador,” Rasheed had said while briefing the media about the progress of the dialogue with the banned outfit.

The minister had said that “there is huge pressure on Pakistan” regarding the banned outfit's demand related to the French embassy.

“Pakistan may face various issues if we send the French ambassador packing," he had said.

Rasheed had expressed the hope that the banned outfit would call off its sit-in protest as the government had accepted its major demands.

"We want them to review their demand related to the French embassy,” the interior minister had said.

He further told the media that a report on the dialogue with the banned outfit's leadership had been submitted to the prime minister which was also discussed in a meeting held today in the presence of civil and military leadership besides chief secretaries and inspector generals of police.

“We want peace in the country. It is our endeavour to settle all the matters with TLP as early as possible through dialogue.”



Rasheed had said despite the martyrdom of two policemen and 70 other injured, including two in critical condition, the government still wanted to resolve the issue with mutual understanding and cooperation.