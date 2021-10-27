Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf takes Shadab Khan's advice on social media criticism

Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan speak at the post-match conference. Photo: Twitter screengrab

Pakistan's right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf Tuesday said he does not pay much attention to social media.

The bowler was speaking to the media after playing an integral part in Pakistan's win over New Zealand, taking four important wickets to restrict the Black Caps to 151 runs off their 20 overs.

"My senior player, Shadab, had long ago advised me to avoid social media," said Rauf during the post-match conference. "I don't know what anyone is saying anything about me on social media," he added.

Rauf said he "neither hears nor sees" what people say about him on social media. "I always try to focus on my performance, according to what the team requires of me," he added.

Rauf said sometimes bowlers get smashed in T20 cricket for a lot of runs, adding that it is on account of modern-day cricket that countries are focusing more on.

"So, I try to focus my attention on these things," he reiterated.

Haris Rauf was among a few other cricketers who were criticised for their performances leading up to the T20 World Cup, with many questioning why the bowler had been selected and subsequently, retained in the World Cup squad.

Rauf was awarded the Player of the Match award after he bowled at a blistering pace, and troubled the Black Caps in Sharjah.

New Zealand scored a mediocre 134 runs off their 20 overs owing to wickets frequently taken by Rauf.

Asif Ali was the other hero of the day. He also did not disappoint millions of Pakistan cricket fans, on a day when Babar Azam played haplessly and Rizwan was unable to see the team through to a comfortable position.

Asif came at a time when Pakistan were under pressure, and did everything to relieve that pressure by hitting a couple of quality sixes towards the end of Pakistan's innings.