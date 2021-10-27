Govt to deploy Rangers in Punjab for 60 days to maintain law and order: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed speaking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. — Screengrab via Hum News Live.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to summon the Punjab Rangers to maintain the law and order situation in the province amid the ongoing protests staged by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that the government wants to establish peace as there is a lot of pressure on Pakistan.

The minister said that since the ambassador of France is not present in Pakistan, the proscribed organisation seems to have "another agenda".



"Yesterday, I had warned that foreign powers want to impose sanctions on Pakistan," Rasheed said. "The TLP has turned into a militant organisation as its members had opened fire on policemen using Kalashnikovs."





'TLP not a religious organisation'

Earlier, briefing the media on the cabinet's decision today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said "TLP is not a religious organisation, it is a militant wing".

The minister said the cabinet had decided to deal with TLP like a militant organisation, as he slammed the proscribed political party for blocking roads and central arteries for their protests.

"They have already put up a show six times. The proscribed TLP cannot blackmail the state; it has no status. In the past, we have defeated terrorist organisations," he said.

The information minister, noting that six police officials were martyred during the protest, asked that till when would the state act as a silent spectator.

"We do not want bloodshed," he said and slammed the TLP for blocking the roads "without reason".

He asked the proscribed organisation to not underestimate the state's writ, as the government had waited long enough.

Chaudhry said several people joined the protesters with AK-47s in their hands.

PM orders stopping TLP's long march

In the light of TLP's protests, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands as he issued directives to stop the long march planned by proscribed organisations.

Per sources, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. PM Imran Khan had said that the government "will not allow violence for political purposes."

During the meeting, the premier was briefed on the proscribed outfit's protest march, sources said, adding that the government has decided not to allow protesters to march beyond Jhelum.

Sources further added that the government has been adamant not to allow the long march "under any circumstances," and that "no talks will be held with the proscribed organisation."

"The government and the state are on one page regarding the protests," the premier said during the meeting, per sources, adding that the protesters will be "dealt with severely if they try to enter Islamabad."

Protests and traffic

Meanwhile, due to the protests, Pakistan Railways had announced alternate routes for several trains. Operations of Subak Khram, Islamabad Express, Rawal Express were suspended, while the Orange Line's route from Rawalpindi to Lahore was also suspended.

However, the rest of the trains would operate in line with their schedule.

Similarly, due to the ongoing six-day long protest, traffic has been suspended on GT Road, causing frustration to the commuters, as they are facing troubles.

