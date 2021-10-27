 
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Army well-trained to take on challenges confronting Pakistan's security: COAS

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

  • COAS visits HQ Southern Command Multan, Kot Abdul Hakim.
  • Army chief addresses participants of a training exercise.
  • COAS says focus remains on enhancing conventional capability.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Wednesday the army is a well-trained and battle-hardened cohesive force that is ready to take on any challenge confronting the defence and security of Pakistan.

The army chief's statement came during his visit to Kot Abdul Hakim, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The troops were busy in an exercise during the army chief's visit. While interacting with them, he said such exercises enhance the confidence of troops and hone professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential.

The soldiers were partaking in an integrated training of strike corps troops, where they were practising drills and procedures involving the crossing of major water obstacles as part of an offensive manoeuvre, the ISPR said.

The army chief told the troops that despite challenges, our focus remains on enhancing the conventional capability of the "Pakistan Army including ISR, air defence, cyber, and mechanisation".

"Only a well-trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies can safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," the COAS said.

The army chief, before going to Kot Abdul Hakim, had visited the Headquarters of the Southern Command Multan, the military's media wing said.

Over there, he was given a detailed briefing on the operational, training, and administrative matters of the formation, the military's media wing said.

Earlier on arrival at the HQ Southern Command, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, the ISPR added.

