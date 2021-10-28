Pak vs WI: Three members of Pakistan women’s cricket squad test COVID-19 positive

Pakistan women’s cricket team. Photo: file

KARACHI: Three members of the Pakistan women’s cricket squad, participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, it emerged on Thursday.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the women’s team members tested positive during the routine COVID-19 testing yesterday.

The PCB said that the three players infected with COVID-19 have been placed in 10-day quarantine. However, the other squad members will remain in isolation till November 2 and undergo tests every alternate day, starting tomorrow, to stem any potential spread of the virus, read the statement.

As per the PCB COVID-19 protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests.

Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on November 8, 11 and 14 at the National Stadium.

Windies' women to tour in November



Earlier on October 21, Pakistan’s efforts to keep international cricket coming to the country had received a major boost when it was confirmed that the West Indies women's cricket team would be touring next month to play three ODIs against the home side.

Confirming the visit by the West Indian women's cricket team, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had said that this will be followed by the visit by the Windies' men’s team.

The country’s efforts to host international cricket at home suffered a blow last month when New Zealand and England had pulled out of their tours. However, Cricket West Indies has decided in support of Pakistan.

“West Indies women will visit Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals in November. Karachi’s iconic National Stadium will host the matches on November 8, 11, and 14, following which both sides will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held from November 21 to December 5,” a PCB statement had said.