Ahmed Ali Butt schools Nauman Niaz on respecting 'heroes': 'Your ego took the best of you'

Ahmed Ali Butt schools Nauman Niazi on respecting 'heroes': 'Your ego took the best of you'

Actor and host Ahmed Ali Butt is drawing from his experience to advise anchor Nauman Niaz.

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the JPNA star asked Niaz to apologize to Shoaib Akhtar on-air.

"Being an actor and host myself, I understand completely what the job is. A host is the captain of the ship and its his responsibility to do damage control," Butt began his lengthy post.

He continued, "These people are your guests so no matter what the excuse is, you can never insult them, specifically when they are world class players who the world respects."

Ahmed Ali Butt then schooled Niaz on respecting 'the heroes' of the nation.



"#NaumanNiaz this matter could have been resolved off air during the break but your ego took the best off [sic] you. Shoaib Akhtar had valid points and remained calm & composed throughout."

"You definitely owe him an apology on air. Hope this will be a humbling experience for you. Respect your heroes," Butt concluded.