Moeed Yusuf underscores need for reality-based positive narrative of Pakistan

Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf. Photo: file

Western countries deliberately presented Pakistan's negative image for the last two decades, says Moeed Yusuf.

Yusuf underscores the need for harmony among the concerned institutions to build an effective national narrative.

Afghan issue could have been resolved in a batter manner by Pakistan, says the national security advisor.

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for utilizing modern media techniques to build a reality-based positive narrative of Pakistan, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf Thursday said that India was spreading fake propaganda against Islamabad through fake websites.



Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Moeed Yusuf said that India’s narrative against Pakistan is based on fake news and that has been exposed before the world.

National security Advisor said that the Western countries deliberately presented Pakistan's negative image for the last two decades as we are lagging behind the other countries in the field of strategic communication.

“Pakistan believes in a national narrative based on reality,” said Yusuf.



We have to utilize modern media techniques to present our national narrative before the world forcefully, noted the national security advisor.

He also emphasized on adopting a proactive and unapologetic approach to counter the fake propaganda against the country. Yusuf also underscored the need for harmony among the concerned institutions to build an effective national narrative.

We have to make a consensus over matters relating to the national security and economy, he added. Talking about Afghanistan, the advisor said that the issue could have been resolved by Pakistan.