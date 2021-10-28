 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles 'to be in line of fire' in Harry's tell-all memoir

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

The Duke of Sussex will be firing off his father, Prince Charles, the most in the book

Prince Harry will be dropping bombshell revelations in his explosive memoir.

According to royal expert Andrew Morton, the Duke of Sussex will be firing off his father, Prince Charles, the most in the book. 

“If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under,” Morton told Us Weekly.

He went on to add that the 37-year-old duke’s book is already finished. “I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line.”

As revealed by Morton, Charles will be “looking for a hard hat” after the memoir’s publication.

“The thing about Harry is that if you ask him a straight question, he’ll give you a straight answer,” added the author of Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy.

After news of the book surfaced, alarm bills started to ring at the Buckingham Palace over what Harry might say.

“They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect,” an insider said. “It’s making them n

