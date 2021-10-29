 
pakistan
Friday Oct 29 2021
Web Desk

Proscribed outfit’s protest: PM Imran Khan chairs NSC meeting

Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

File photo of NSC meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan earlier this month.
  • PM Imran Khan chairs NSC meeting.
  • National leadership will review internal security situation amid protests by banned outfit.
  • Security has been tightened in several Punjab cities, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) has started with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to review the law and order situation in the country, with a specific focus on the protests by a proscribed organisation.

The meeting is being attended by the top civil and military leadership, including all services chiefs.

Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rasheed, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chauhdry are also present, where the internal security situation will be deliberated.

The prime minister had summoned the NSC meeting to review the situation and how to deal with the protests launched by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

"In view of the situation arising because of the illegal activities of the proscribed organisation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow. Other issues related to national security will also be considered in this meeting," Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

Protests by members of the proscribed group entered their eighth day today (Friday), with protesters camping out in Kamoke for the last couple of days.

Initially, the proscribed group staged sit-ins in Multan and Lahore, after which a march towards Islamabad was announced.

Security forces had cordoned off major roads to prevent the protesters from reaching Islamabad. The protesters have been staging sit-ins on GT Road for the past several days, disrupting transport services.

TLP's march has affected life in the federal capital and various other cities in Punjab.

Strict security arrangements have been made in Rawalpindi. The main highways connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been sealed and the Faizabad Metro service has been suspended. Major traffic jams have been reported on alternative routes and citizens are facing difficulties as it has also become difficult to go to hospitals.

