Shoaib Malik looks to end career on a high with T20 World Cup win

Former Pakistan captains Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi embrace each other after winning the 2009 T20 World Cup. Photo: AFP

Shoaib Malik recalls how Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul and he, to some extent, helped Pakistan win 2009 T20 World Cup.

Malik says it is an advantage for Pakistan that others consider them as underdogs.

Pakistan lock horns with Afghanistan today in a T20 World Cup clash.

Former Pakistan captain and experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said he wants to enjoy the feeling of winning the T20 World Cup once again before hanging up his boots.



The experienced all-rounder added that it’s good for the team to enter a tournament as underdogs, explaining that as a result, there is no pressure on the players.

In an interview shared by the International Cricket Council, the 39-year-old recalled memories of the 2009 T20 World Cup, which Pakistan won by beating Sri Lanka in the final.

Shoaib recalled how the team was struggling in the beginning when the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup began. However, he said once everyone started performing, the team picked up the pace.

“And the guys were in good form, for example, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul and to some extent, myself. So we started performing consistently,” he added.

Malik was at the non-striking end when Shahid Afridi ran for the winning run - although a leg bye - in the final of the 2009 World Cup.

'I would want to go through same memories'

Reliving the experience, the former Pakistan captain said he would like to go through such moments once again.

"Great memories. And I guess, before I end my career, I would want to go through the same memories. So let's hope for the best.,” he said.

Speaking about Pakistan's chances, Malik said it was an advantage that the team were considered underdogs.

Malik said that when no one talks about the Pakistan cricket team as favourites to lift the cup, that is when the team takes it upon themselves to prove critics otherwise.

“Nobody's considering that you could win an event but suddenly, you pick up momentum. So, in my opinion, I take it as a challenge. And I've seen that in our dressing room as well, we take as a challenge that if nobody's talking about Pakistan, that the team could win the mega event,” he said.



He said it's good for the green shirts that they are considered underdogs as then they just "go out there and give our best.”

Pakistan, after having won their two opening T20 clashes against India and New Zealand on Sunday and Tuesday respectively, face Afghanistan today.

While the Men in Green look to be in great form, the Afghanistan side has enough quality spinners and dangerous batsmen in its fold that it can upset any team on any given day.