 
sports
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shoaib Malik looks to end career on a high with T20 World Cup win

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Former Pakistan captains Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi embrace each other after winning the 2009 T20 World Cup. Photo: AFP
Former Pakistan captains Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi embrace each other after winning the 2009 T20 World Cup. Photo: AFP

  • Shoaib Malik recalls how Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul and he, to some extent, helped Pakistan win 2009 T20 World Cup. 
  • Malik says it is an advantage for Pakistan that others consider them as underdogs.
  • Pakistan lock horns with Afghanistan today in a T20 World Cup clash. 

Former Pakistan captain and experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said he wants to enjoy the feeling of winning the T20 World Cup once again before hanging up his boots. 

The experienced all-rounder added that it’s good for the team to enter a tournament as underdogs, explaining that as a result, there is no pressure on the players. 

In an interview shared by the International Cricket Council, the 39-year-old recalled memories of the 2009 T20 World Cup, which Pakistan won by beating Sri Lanka in the final.

Shoaib recalled how the team was struggling in the beginning when the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup began. However, he said once everyone started performing, the team picked up the pace. 

“And the guys were in good form, for example, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul and to some extent, myself. So we started performing consistently,” he added.

Malik was at the non-striking end when Shahid Afridi ran for the winning run - although a leg bye - in the final of the 2009 World Cup.

'I would want to go through same memories'

Reliving the experience, the former Pakistan captain said he would like to go through such moments once again. 

"Great memories. And I guess, before I end my career, I would want to go through the same memories. So let's hope for the best.,” he said.

Speaking about Pakistan's chances, Malik said it was an advantage that the team were considered underdogs. 

Malik said that when no one talks about the Pakistan cricket team as favourites to lift the cup, that is when the team takes it upon themselves to prove critics otherwise. 

“Nobody's considering that you could win an event but suddenly, you pick up momentum. So, in my opinion, I take it as a challenge. And I've seen that in our dressing room as well, we take as a challenge that if nobody's talking about Pakistan, that the team could win the mega event,” he said.

He said it's good for the green shirts that they are considered underdogs as then they just "go out there and give our best.”

Pakistan, after having won their two opening T20 clashes against India and New Zealand on Sunday and Tuesday respectively, face Afghanistan today. 

While the Men in Green look to be in great form, the Afghanistan side has enough quality spinners and dangerous batsmen in its fold that it can upset any team on any given day. 

More From Sports:

Karachi University announces scholarships for Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

Karachi University announces scholarships for Pakistan T20 World Cup squad
Pakistan's Faisal Khan Afridi promoted to ICC’s International Panel of Umpires

Pakistan's Faisal Khan Afridi promoted to ICC’s International Panel of Umpires
Pak vs Afg: Netizens flood Twitter with messages of support ahead of highly-charged clash today

Pak vs Afg: Netizens flood Twitter with messages of support ahead of highly-charged clash today

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match time
PM Imran Khan takes notice of Shoaib Akhtar's 'insult' on PTV

PM Imran Khan takes notice of Shoaib Akhtar's 'insult' on PTV
Pak vs Afg: Confident Pakistan take on ‘dangerous’ Afghanistan today

Pak vs Afg: Confident Pakistan take on ‘dangerous’ Afghanistan today
'Well, that's hilarious': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to PTV taking him off-air

'Well, that's hilarious': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to PTV taking him off-air
T20 World Cup: Warner inspires Australia to 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner inspires Australia to 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka
Shoaib Akhtar says no to appearing before inquiry committee

Shoaib Akhtar says no to appearing before inquiry committee
T20 World Cup: Here's how effective Haris Rauf has been in the death overs so far

T20 World Cup: Here's how effective Haris Rauf has been in the death overs so far
T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan urges Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to behave tomorrow

T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan urges Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to behave tomorrow
PTV takes Nauman Niaz, Shoaib Akhtar off-air after spat on live TV

PTV takes Nauman Niaz, Shoaib Akhtar off-air after spat on live TV

Latest

view all