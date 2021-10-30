 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
AFP

Fetty Wap charged with drug trafficking

By
AFP

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Fetty Wap charged with drug trafficking
Fetty Wap charged with drug trafficking

New York: US rapper Fetty Wap was on Friday charged in a conspiracy to sell hard drugs including heroin across the New York area, allegedly acting as a trafficking "redistributor."

The artist also known as William Junior Maxwell II was one of six men indicted by prosecutors in Brooklyn, the US justice department said in a statement.

They are accused of transporting, distributing and selling more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

Between June 2019 and June 2020, the defendants allegedly obtained the drugs on America´s west coast and used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the narcotics to New York.

The substances were then distributed to dealers who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey, prosecutors allege. A corrections officer in New Jersey was among those arrested.

"Maxwell was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization," the justice department said.

Prosecutors said approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills and several guns were discovered during searches.

"The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become," said Michael Driscoll of the FBI´s New York office.

FBI agents arrested 30-year-old Maxwell on Thursday afternoon at the Citi Field baseball stadium in Queens where he had been scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival.

He was due to be arraigned in court later on Friday. If convicted the defendants face a maximum of life imprisonment.

Maxwell gained recognition when his debut single "Trap Queen" reached number two in the US charts in 2015.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid quit Paris Fashion Week early over Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid feud

Gigi Hadid quit Paris Fashion Week early over Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid feud

Madonna slams ‘overwhelmingly unforgiving’ cancel culture

Madonna slams ‘overwhelmingly unforgiving’ cancel culture
Lily Collins defends her character in 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins defends her character in 'Emily in Paris'
Kris Jenner reveals interesting thing about Travis Barker's romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner reveals interesting thing about Travis Barker's romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian
Ed Sheeran plays snippet of his forthcoming Christmas single with Elton John

Ed Sheeran plays snippet of his forthcoming Christmas single with Elton John
Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017

Britain's MOBO awards to host first live show since 2017
Kim Kardashian screams in terror on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kim Kardashian screams in terror on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina leave fans awestruck with their new looks in Halloween costumes

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina leave fans awestruck with their new looks in Halloween costumes
Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for COVID-19
Piers Morgan spews venom against Zayn Malik amid his split from Gigi Hadid

Piers Morgan spews venom against Zayn Malik amid his split from Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik's sister lashes out at Yolanda, Bella Hadid

Zayn Malik's sister lashes out at Yolanda, Bella Hadid
Buckingham Palace issues statement on Queen Elizabeth's health

Buckingham Palace issues statement on Queen Elizabeth's health

Latest

view all