Saturday Oct 30 2021
PM Imran convenes meeting of ulema to chart a way out of TLP crisis

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called a meeting of religious scholars belonging to the Barelvi school of thought to discuss the ongoing march of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) towards Islamabad, sources said.

During the meeting, the prevailing political situation, preserving religious harmony and matters pertaining to the ongoing march will be discussed, sources privy to the matter said.

A delegation of ulema had reached the prime minister's personal residence at Bani Gala late Saturday afternoon, reports said.

The prime minister will seek the ulema’s help in convincing the banned TLP to end their protest. He will also seek proposals from the religious scholars to defuse the ongoing tensions in the county.

Security forces take positions

Roads remained blocked and traffic suspended in Wazirabad on Saturday as TLP protestors intending to march on Islamabad encamped near the city for a second straight day.

Punjab Rangers have placed banners to warn the protesters. -Photo Twitter
Punjab Rangers have placed banners to warn the protesters. -Photo Twitter  

Outside Wazirabad, security forces have dug trenches and placed barricades on the roads in an attempt to contain the mob near a crossing over the Chenab.

All roads between Wazirabad-Sialkot and Wazirabad-Gujranwala have been sealed by government authorities to cut off the mob's advance. 

Train and internet services remain suspended in Gujranwala; however, life is inching back to normalcy in the city.

President Arif Alvi seeks ulema's help 

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had sought ulema’s help in defusing tensions that have arisen due to protests by the TLP, which have disrupted life in several Punjab cities.

The president had issued the appeal in a consultative meeting with a delegation of ulema from Ahle-e-Sunnat-wal-Jamaat from different districts across the country led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul Haq-Qadri, which called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The consultative meeting at President House had taken place after a National Security Committee huddle in Islamabad unanimously resolved to guard the sovereignty of the state from all internal and external threats and to not allow the proscribed outfit to challenge its writ in any way.

