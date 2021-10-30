'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests

Attorneys for 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez issued the primary assertion on her behalf late on Thursday

LOS ANGELES: The armorer who oversaw guns used in filming of Western movie "Rust" said producers allowed for an "unsafe" movie set and rejected her requests for training and other measures before actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer.



Attorneys for 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez issued the primary assertion on her behalf late on Thursday, per week after the deadly taking pictures by Baldwin of Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” set outdoors of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Security was the “primary precedence” for Gutierrez, who had been employed as armorer and assistant prop grasp, in keeping with the assertion from attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence.

Holding each positions “made it extraordinarily troublesome to concentrate on her job as an armorer,” the assertion mentioned, including that Gutierrez fought for coaching, days to take care of weapons and correct time to organize for scenes with gunfire.

Gutierrez “in the end was overruled by manufacturing and her division,” the attorneys mentioned.

“The entire manufacturing set turned unsafe resulting from varied elements, together with lack of security conferences,” they added. “This was not the fault of Hannah.”

Authorities in Santa Fe are investigating the incident and say they haven’t dominated out prison expenses. A key query is how reside ammunition made its method into the Colt revolver that Baldwin was utilizing after he was instructed the gun was “chilly,” an business time period that means it was secure to make use of.

Gutierrez “has no thought the place the reside rounds got here from,” her attorneys mentioned. She and the prop grasp “gained management over the weapons and he or she by no means witnessed anybody shoot reside rounds with these weapons and nor would she allow that.”

Weapons on the set have been locked up at night time and at lunch, “and there’s no method a single considered one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members,” they added.

“Hannah is devastated and utterly beside herself over the occasions which have transpired,” the assertion mentioned.

A spokeswoman for the “Rust” producers had no quick touch upon Friday.

Baldwin has mentioned he’s heartbroken and is cooperating with investigators. - Reuters