Kris Jenner 'had to lie' to Kourtney Kardashian ahead of Travis Barker proposal: Here's Why

Kris Jenner is touching on the lie she recently told one of her kids.

Jenner, who is the mother to five daughters- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner- and son Robert Kardashian, revealed that she recently lied to eldest daughter Kourtney about her whereabouts ahead of engagement with Travis Barker.

"I told Kourtney I was busy the other night and we were all secretly waiting for her in Montecito when she was about to get engaged," laughed Kris.

When asked what is the best part about being a grant mother, Kris replied,"Wow! spending such great times with my grand kids and making the best memories and going to the American Girl Doll store."