 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match
Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match 

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, receiving fans' numerous love-filled wishes. 

Among these wishes, a throwback moment of Shah Rukh Khan has secured the spotlight. 

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor once posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan playing referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's football match. 

SRK’s fans went crazy over the clip that shows the star-referee wearing a hooded jacket.

The Chennai Express star is seen reasoning with his son and cheering for Shanaya, “Yes Shanaya! it's a goal.”

He then cracks a joke, “This is our Indian way of getting into the football world cup final.”


The birthday girl looks adorable in a pink jacket, playing head-to-head with Aryan.

However, the Student of the Year 2 actor seemed unimpressed with her outfit selection as she dropped a comment down the video, “This pink jacket!! I’m looking crazy.”

More From Showbiz:

Aiman Khan jets off to Istanbul with 'travel partner' Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan jets off to Istanbul with 'travel partner' Muneeb Butt
Inside Asim Azhar's Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday bash

Inside Asim Azhar's Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday bash
Yusuf Hussain passes away at age of 73

Yusuf Hussain passes away at age of 73
Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates father Shah Rukh Khan's victory

Aryan Khan is home! Bollywood celebrates father Shah Rukh Khan's victory
Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits

Salman Khan dances for Katrina Kaif, leaves 'Sooryavanshi' star in splits
Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans

Juhi Chawla dubs Aryan Khan's bail a 'big relief' for family and fans
Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween

Kajol becomes Emma Stone's 'Cruella' for Halloween
Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks

Aryan Khan walks out of jail after three weeks
Fans react to Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Fans react to Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Salman Khan helps Katrina Kaif promote her new film amid wedding rumours

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time

Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, legal team fails to reach in time
Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone in new photos

Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone in new photos

Latest

view all