Shah Rukh Khan once played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan’s match

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, receiving fans' numerous love-filled wishes.

Among these wishes, a throwback moment of Shah Rukh Khan has secured the spotlight.

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor once posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan playing referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's football match.

SRK’s fans went crazy over the clip that shows the star-referee wearing a hooded jacket.

The Chennai Express star is seen reasoning with his son and cheering for Shanaya, “Yes Shanaya! it's a goal.”

He then cracks a joke, “This is our Indian way of getting into the football world cup final.”





The birthday girl looks adorable in a pink jacket, playing head-to-head with Aryan.

However, the Student of the Year 2 actor seemed unimpressed with her outfit selection as she dropped a comment down the video, “This pink jacket!! I’m looking crazy.”