Saturday Oct 30 2021
T20 World Cup: England opt to bat in showdown with Australia

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

England´s captain Eoin Morgan (L) speaks as his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch watches before the start of the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 30, 2021. — AFP
DUBAI: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl to Australia in a meeting of unbeaten teams in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

England were unchanged from the team that scored dominant victories over West Indies and Bangladesh in their opening two games.

Australia made one change from the eleven that beat Sri Lanka, bringing in spinner Ashton Agar for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to beef up their bowling attack.

After winning their first two matches, the teams are level on points at the top of Group 1, but England have a huge edge in the tiebreaker, net run rate.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

