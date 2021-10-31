Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan's 'Khel Khel Mein' teaser out now! Watch Here

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas are bringing fans the first ever Pakistani movie that hits theaters after COVID-19.

Khel Khel Mein, as per director Nabeel Qureshi, is a historic drama. The film revolves around a bunch of youngsters, who represent their narratives on historical events.

In the teaser, Sajal also gives a reference to a 50 year old tragedy, hinting fans at the separation of East Pakistan.

"If history was taught in the form of stories, it would never be forgotten Filmwala Pictures Presents Motion Poster of #KHELKHELMEIN A FILM BY #NABEELQURESHI PRODUCED BY #FIZZAALIMEERZA STARRING #SAJALALY & #BILALABBASKHAN," wrote Bilal Abbas Khan on Twitter back in July, when he first dropped the first look of the show.

Take a look:



