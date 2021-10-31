 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 31 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Posers’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ over British reputation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire and have even been branded “posers and wanabes” due to their inability to salvage a workable relationship in England.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti and while speaking to Express he claimed. “The majority of public opinion is squarely against them. People see them as hypocrites, as posers, as wannabes. That is so different from how they saw Meghan and Harry previously.”

He also went on to add, "I mentioned Meghan but look at Harry, he used to be such a popular member of the Royal Family.”

"His active service in the military, even his earlier days of partying and making what we might call mistakes were very generously received by most people.”

"This was because he was seen as a fun character, as a personable character, he wasn't perfect then either. There was the nazi uniform incident which was dreadful but aside from moments like that he was very popular. I don't think that they are as popular now.”

