Is Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian's new love interest amid Kanye West divorce?

Sunday Oct 31 2021
Is Pete Davidson's Kim Kardashian's new love interest amid Kanye West divorce?

Kim Kardashian is drawing paparazzi attention after an up-close Halloween night with Pete Davidson.

Kim, 41, who is currently amid the divorce procedure with husband Kanye West, was spotted hanging out with Davidson at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

Later, Kardashian and Davidson went on a late night trip to ride rollercoasters with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd, Harry Hudson and other friends.

Party-goers reveal that "Kim and Pete seemed like good friends."

Another added, "Kim seemed very chill. It did seem like she was trying to hide."

Kim's get together with Davidson comes after their famous NL skit, Aladdin, where the duo play love interests .

