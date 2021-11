Dwayne Johnson celebrates multiple People’s Choice nominations

Action hero and actor Dwayne Johnson recently celebrated his multiple People’s Choice Awards nominations in a celebratory social media post.

The actor celebrated his biggest achievement in an Instagram tribute post that highlighted all his films that are currently up for the award.

The awards he is up for include, Best Comedy Movie, Best Comedy TV Show, Best Male Movie Star/ Comedy Movie Star, Best Male TV Star/ Comedy TV Star and Best Social Star.

