Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid mesmerises onlookers with her quirky style during outing in NYC

Monday Nov 01 2021
Monday Nov 01, 2021

Bella Hadid stunned fans as she appeared with her boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York City on Sunday amid row with Zain Malik.

The 25-year old fashionista wore a furry blue earmuffs as she did last minute shopping at Spirit Halloween with her art director beau Marc Kalman.

Gigi Hadid's sister looked amazing as she put on a leggy display in an oversized dyed yellow and lime green sweatshirt and black and lime sneakers.

The supermodel carried a black tote from Treasures NYC and wore multiple rings on her fingers, including two colored gem rings from Short and Suite's Candyland Collection.

Bella Hadid's famous chocolatey locks were slicked back with a side part and styled in multiple braids that hung well below her neck.

Bella and Kalman have been romantically linked since being seen together in June. Little is known about her relationship with the art director as he likes to stay out of the public eye.

Zayn Malik's feud with Yolanda has, somehow, disturbed the entire Hadid family as they all defended their mom amid tensions with Khai's father.

