Alia Bhatt starrer ‘RRR’ first teaser wins hearts

The first teaser of the much-awaited film RRR, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has won the hearts of the fans shortly it was released on Monday.



Alia, Ajay and others turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared the first glimpse of RRR.

They also confirmed its release date in cinemas.

Sharing the first teaser, the Gully Boy actor said “glimpse into India's biggest action drama, in its fiercest form! See you in the cinemas from 7th Jan, 2022. #RRRMovie.”

Ajay also took to Instagram and shared the teaser with caption “Witness #RRRMovie in all its glory, magic and bravery from 7th Jan 2022. Here’s #RRRGlimpse for you all…”.

According to media reports, the teaser was slated to release on Friday but was postponed due to the sudden death of Puneeth Rajkumar.