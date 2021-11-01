 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Hira Mani has expressed her excitement after she received ‘Star Of The Year’ award at International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA), held in Turkey on Sunday night.

Actor-host Ahsan Khan was also honoured at the IPPA. He won ‘Best anchor/host of the year’ award.

Ahsan turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo with the award and wrote, “Best anchor/host of the year #ippawards #turkey #istanbul.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after he posted his photo.

The Aangan actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a video clip after receiving the award.

Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA

Hira Mani also extended love to the fans for their support.

Other stars who attended the ceremony include Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Amar Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Osman Khalid Butt and others.

More From Showbiz:

Aryan Khan changes Instagram profile photo after reuniting with family

Aryan Khan changes Instagram profile photo after reuniting with family
Mahira Khan looks stunning in Filmfare pictures

Mahira Khan looks stunning in Filmfare pictures

Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19

Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19
Aamir Khan mourns death of Puneeth Rajkumar, shares a heartfelt tribute

Aamir Khan mourns death of Puneeth Rajkumar, shares a heartfelt tribute
Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan's 'Khel Khel Mein' teaser out now! Watch Here

Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan's 'Khel Khel Mein' teaser out now! Watch Here
From UAE to Turkey: Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain gear up for IPPA Awards

From UAE to Turkey: Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain gear up for IPPA Awards
Muneeb Butt responds to people deeming him 'villain' for 'making' Aiman Khan quit acting

Muneeb Butt responds to people deeming him 'villain' for 'making' Aiman Khan quit acting
Akshay Kumar recreates iconic 'Hera Pheri' meme: 'Side wala swag!'

Akshay Kumar recreates iconic 'Hera Pheri' meme: 'Side wala swag!'
Peek into Kareena Kapoor, 'love' Taimur's day out in Jaisalmer

Peek into Kareena Kapoor, 'love' Taimur's day out in Jaisalmer

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's munchkin Vamika dresses up as fairy on Halloween

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's munchkin Vamika dresses up as fairy on Halloween
Rajkummar Rao, girlfriend Patralekha’s wedding date fixed?

Rajkummar Rao, girlfriend Patralekha’s wedding date fixed?
RRR: Teaser of South Indian film starring Alia Bhatt to release on Monday

RRR: Teaser of South Indian film starring Alia Bhatt to release on Monday

Latest

view all