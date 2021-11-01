Hira Mani over the moon as she receives ‘Star Of The Year’ Award at IPPA

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Hira Mani has expressed her excitement after she received ‘Star Of The Year’ award at International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA), held in Turkey on Sunday night.



Actor-host Ahsan Khan was also honoured at the IPPA. He won ‘Best anchor/host of the year’ award.

Ahsan turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo with the award and wrote, “Best anchor/host of the year #ippawards #turkey #istanbul.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after he posted his photo.

The Aangan actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a video clip after receiving the award.

Hira Mani also extended love to the fans for their support.

Other stars who attended the ceremony include Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Amar Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Osman Khalid Butt and others.