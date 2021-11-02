 
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
Web Desk

Watch: Modi cosying up to rather unsettled UN boss

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Indias PM Narendra Modi hugging United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at Cop26. Photo: AFP
  • India's PM Modi seen hugging world leaders at Glasgow climate conference.
  • After embracing UK PM Boris Johnson, Modi tries to hug United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, who seems a bit rattled. 
  • Modi embraces Luxembourg's Xavier Bettel and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau while defying COVID-19 rules.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his extra-cordial greetings during his meetup with global leaders, was once again seen getting too close and hugging United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the opening day of Cop26 - a climate conference - in Glasgow.

The UN boss was seen visibly uncomfortable as Modi tried to embrace him after he greeted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the start of the Glasgow climate conference.

A maskless Modi had earlier met several leaders in his peculiar manner. He was pictured cosying up to UK PM Johnson, Luxembourg's Xavier Bettel and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as well.

Modi was seen carelessly meeting the world leaders in an atmosphere where COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, but some SOPs, including wearing face masks, have been strongly advised. In the United Kingdom, as many as 41,278 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 166 others died of the virus on Saturday.

The Modi-special moment came when he announced that India's economy will become carbon neutral by the year 2070. "By 2070, India will achieve the target of net-zero emissions," Narendra Modi told more than 120 leaders at the critical talks.

India is the last of the world's major carbon polluters to announce a net-zero target, with China saying it would reach that goal in 2060, and the US and the EU aiming for 2050.

Modi also said India would increase its 2030 target for installed capacity of "non-fossil energy" -- mostly solar -- from 450 to 500 gigawatts. 

