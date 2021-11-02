 
Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug

Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s family wife Guari Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam Khan are celebrating his 56th birthday privately at their farmhouse in Alibaug today.

According to Indian media, Khan and his family have arrived at his farmhouse after the release of Aryan from prison on bail recently.

The family will celebrate the Dilwale actor’s birthday in Alibaug.

Police have also stopped fans and media personnel from assembling outside Khan’s residence Mannat.

The officials claimed that they had received a message from SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani that he and his family are at his farmhouse in Alibaug.

Meanwhile, fans and fellow B-town celebrities turned to social media to wish their favourite actor a very happy birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s name is trending at top on Twitter on his 56th birthday.

