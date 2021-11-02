SC orders provision of breast cancer diagnostic tests, treatment facilities at public hospitals

Court observes none of the public hospitals have mammography and breast cancer treatment facilities.

Remarks majority of people cannot afford treatment at private hospitals.

Orders availability of female doctors and paramedical staff at the hospitals for the convenience of patients.

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has ordered the provision of breast cancer diagnostic tests and treatment facilities in all government hospitals of the country, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The increasing cases of breast cancer were brought to the apex court's attention on Tuesday during the hearing of a suo motu notice taken for the provision of the carotid stenting facility for heart patients.

The court remarked that only well-to-do patients can get treated for the disease as the majority cannot afford the treatment for breast cancer at private hospitals.

None of the public hospitals have mammography — medical examination for early detection of breast cancer — and breast cancer treatment facilities, the court observed.

The court directed both the federal and provincial governments to ensure the availability of breast cancer diagnostic tests and treatment in government hospitals.

It also ordered them to make arrangements for the availability of female doctors and paramedical staff at the hospitals for the convenience of breast cancer patients.