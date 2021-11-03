 
Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Dubai skyscraper Burj Khalifa is honoring superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

The building, that always lights up on the night of the actor's special day, once again excited fans with a tribute.

"Happy birthday @iamsrkfrom [email protected] family," captioned Emirati bsuinessman Mohamed Alabbar alongside the video of the building.

Last year same time, Shah Rukh Khan paid gratitude to the group for showing him utmost love.

"It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself posing with the building.



