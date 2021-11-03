Pak vs WI: ‘Foolproof security plan’ prepared for Pakistan vs West Indies women series

— ICC/File

KARACHI: Sindh Police Security Division chief Maqsood Ahmed has said said a "foolproof security plan" has been made for the upcoming matches against the West Indies Women cricket team at the National Stadium in Karachi, The News reported.



Ahmed revealed that have prepared a comprehensive fool-proof security plan in connection with the matches to be played between the Pakistan and West Indies women cricket teams at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The plan was devised in a meeting chaired by Ahmed. The meeting was attended by senior officers of police, army, Rangers and PCB along with other stakeholders.



About 500 personnel of the Security Division, including 368 SSU commandos, will perform security duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium, Karachi Airport, traffic routes, hotels and other areas, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

A specialised command and control bus will also be stationed at the National Stadium to monitor the law and order in the areas surrounding the stadium.

The first clash between West Indies and Pakistan is scheduled for November 8. Both teams will face each other in the second match on November 11 and will play the last ODI of the series on November 14.

West Indies women team under mandatory isolation

The West Indies women’s cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday to play an ODI series against the home side.

The squad landed at the Jinnah International Airport and headed to a hotel where they are undergoing a period of mandatory isolation of three days before commencing their training sessions at the National Stadium from November 4.