Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Prince William's tactic to evade the press 'scares' Queen 'to death': report

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Prince William reportedly left Queen Elizabeth “scared to death” when he revealed the tactic he uses to escape the press.

There have been many instances where the prince has dashed down the streets of London alone and was once quoted saying, “I don’t know what it is about bikes, but I’ve always had a passion for motorbikes ever since I was very small.”

“I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes.”

“It does help being anonymous with my motorcycle helmet on because it does enable me to relax, but I just enjoy everything about motorbikes and the camaraderie that comes with it.”

An inside look into the Royal family’s reaction towards the Prince’s hobby has been unearthed by royal photographer James Whittaker.

In the 2005 documentary Chasing the Royals, he admitted, “I think it frightens the life out of people at Buckingham Palace and almost certainly, the Queen too.”

“It is a strange thing. His mother was constantly fleeing from the paparazzi, who were on motorbikes. Now her son is using a motorbike for the same sort of reasons.”

Even the Duchess of Cambridge is not a fan. Back in 2015, she admitted, “I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.”

