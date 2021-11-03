 
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Web Desk

Twitter bends the knee for 'King' Babar Azam after he tops T20 rankings

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Twitter erupted with joy Wednesday after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reclaimed the top slot in ICC’s T20I batsmen's rankings after two successive half-centuries in the ongoing T20 World Cup (and three in four matches). 

His recent performances enabled Babar Azam to overtake England’s Dawid Malan and grab the number 1 T20 spot for batsmen in the ICC rankings.

Netizens were quick to lavish praise on Azam, declaring him their favourite batsman and also, "Mr Consistent".

Meanwhile, the star player feels that this achievement is a "good motivation."

He said: “It is a good little motivation to be back on top of the T20I rankings. But the bigger picture is these performances have helped Pakistan to rise to No.2 and become the first side to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021."

Sharing the famous dialogue from Bollywood movie “Munna Bhai MBBS”, a Twitter user Mansoor Mueen Chandio wrote: “The King is back.”

Another user Yaseen Chaudhry urged all other fans to say MashaAllah to prevent the skipper from any "evil eye" harm.

Twitter user Mairaj Ahmed expressed his excitement by saying that Babar Azam is finally back on the top.

Another fan congratulating the skipper, saying: "Spread the word, darlin Babar back."

Here are some other memes and messages to enjoy:

A user shared Babar's picture with Markhor and called him "The Great Azam"



