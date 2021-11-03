PM Imran Khan to announce package for 'ATMs', not masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N suggests PM Imran Khan resign from office to give relief to people.

Says PM Imran Khan wanted to become like his aide, Shahzad Akbar, that is why he had the NAB ordinance amended.



PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, slamming the government, said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a "package for his ATMs", not the masses.

Her statement comes ahead of PM Imran Khan's address to the nation, where is set to announce a “historic relief package”, according to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Aurangzeb, addressing a press conference Wednesday, reminded the prime minister that he had said he would "commit suicide before taking loans".

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference on November 3, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

"Your finance minister is saying that inflation is rising, how will you give relief to the people?" she asked the premier. "A common man's commute is via motorcycle and its price has risen from Rs64,000 to Rs95,000 — is this your relief?"

Turning her guns on the government for amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance, she said PM Imran Khan wanted to become like his aide Shahzad Akbar, that is why he had it amended.

"Now, the prime minister has the authority to remove NAB chairman, and it has been done so that he can cover his corrupt activities," the PML-N spokesperson said.

President Dr Arif Ali Alvi promulgated the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 on Monday through which the powers of removing the NAB chairman have been withdrawn from the Supreme Judicial Council and vested in the President.

The PML-N spokesperson suggested that the prime minister could give the masses relief if he resigned from office. "This would be the actual relief he can give to the people."

The address to the nation



Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said the prime minister's priority is to alleviate the sufferings of the people and he will go to any lengths to provide them relief.

In his address to the nation, Chaudhry said, PM Imran Khan would announce a historic relief package in order to address the problems faced by the Pakistanis.

“This package will be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier,” he added.

Separately, sources had told Geo News the prime minister is expected to take the nation into confidence on the secretive deal that the government had struck with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).