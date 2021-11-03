Utility Stores increase prices of ghee, cooking oil as PM announces relief package

A large number of people standing in queues outside a Utility Store to purchase daily commodities during the Holy Month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. — APP/ Ashraf Ch

Utility Stores increase prices of oil and ghee.

Cooking oil of different brands has been increased up to Rs65 per litre.

The price of ghee has been increased up to Rs53 per kg.

As the government announced a Rs120-billion relief package for the most vulnerable segments of the population, announcing that citizens will be able to avail a 30% discount on three basic edible items, including ghee, wheat, and pulses, under targeted subsidy for six months, prices of ghee and cooking oil have been increased by the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan.

According to a notification issued in this regard, cooking oil of different brands has been increased up to Rs65 per litre at Utility Stores, while the price of ghee has been increased up to Rs53 per kg.



The notification said the price hike at utility stores would come into effect immediately.

It may be recalled that prices of ghee and cooking oil of various brands were increased at Utility Stores a few days ago as well.



PM Imran Khan announces Rs120bn subsidy package for 20m most vulnerable families

On the other hand, the Government of Pakistan announced a "historic" relief package worth Rs120 billion for the masses under targeted subsidy.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that considering that the masses are undergoing a tough time due to the inflation in the country, the government is introducing a package for 20 million families, which will — in turn — benefit 130 million Pakistanis.

"This [poverty alleviation] package — called the Raashan Madad Package — which is worth Rs120 billion, will be offered to [most vulnerable] Pakistanis by the federal and provincial governments," he said.

The premier announced that under the package, citizens will be able to avail a 30% discount for six months on three basic edible items, including ghee, wheat, and pulses.

The premier said that under the package, interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000 will be provided to city-dwellers to start businesses, while a similar amount of loan will also be provided to farmers.

The prime minister further added that the government has asked the construction sector to increase the salaries of workers, while a health-insurance programme will be introduced in Punjab from December.

"Under the package, four million families will be able to build houses without interest," the PM said, adding that Rs1,400 billion have been set aside for the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) 2021 with the aim to provide opportunities to the deserving and uplift 3.7 million households across the country.