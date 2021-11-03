 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Amina Amir

Utility Stores increase prices of ghee, cooking oil as PM announces relief package

By
Amina Amir

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

A large number of people standing in queues outside a Utility Store to purchase daily commodities during the Holy Month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. — APP/ Ashraf Ch
A large number of people standing in queues outside a Utility Store to purchase daily commodities during the Holy Month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. — APP/ Ashraf Ch

  • Utility Stores increase prices of oil and ghee.
  • Cooking oil of different brands has been increased up to Rs65 per litre.
  • The price of ghee has been increased up to Rs53 per kg.

As the government announced a Rs120-billion relief package for the most vulnerable segments of the population, announcing that citizens will be able to avail a 30% discount on three basic edible items, including ghee, wheat, and pulses, under targeted subsidy for six months, prices of ghee and cooking oil have been increased by the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan.

According to a notification issued in this regard, cooking oil of different brands has been increased up to Rs65 per litre at Utility Stores, while the price of ghee has been increased up to Rs53 per kg.

The notification said the price hike at utility stores would come into effect immediately.

It may be recalled that prices of ghee and cooking oil of various brands were increased at Utility Stores a few days ago as well.

PM Imran Khan announces Rs120bn subsidy package for 20m most vulnerable families

On the other hand, the Government of Pakistan announced a "historic" relief package worth Rs120 billion for the masses under targeted subsidy.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that considering that the masses are undergoing a tough time due to the inflation in the country, the government is introducing a package for 20 million families, which will — in turn — benefit 130 million Pakistanis.

"This [poverty alleviation] package — called the Raashan Madad Package — which is worth Rs120 billion, will be offered to [most vulnerable] Pakistanis by the federal and provincial governments," he said.

The premier announced that under the package, citizens will be able to avail a 30% discount for six months on three basic edible items, including ghee, wheat, and pulses.

The premier said that under the package, interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000 will be provided to city-dwellers to start businesses, while a similar amount of loan will also be provided to farmers.

The prime minister further added that the government has asked the construction sector to increase the salaries of workers, while a health-insurance programme will be introduced in Punjab from December.

"Under the package, four million families will be able to build houses without interest," the PM said, adding that Rs1,400 billion have been set aside for the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) 2021 with the aim to provide opportunities to the deserving and uplift 3.7 million households across the country. 

More From Pakistan:

NEPRA announces winter package for electricity consumers

NEPRA announces winter package for electricity consumers
Govt to revoke president's powers to remove NAB chairman: sources

Govt to revoke president's powers to remove NAB chairman: sources
Opposition lambastes govt's relief package, calls it 'a joke, acceptance of failure'

Opposition lambastes govt's relief package, calls it 'a joke, acceptance of failure'
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first picture of son on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first picture of son on Instagram
Pakistan to ease inbound air travel curbs starting Nov 10

Pakistan to ease inbound air travel curbs starting Nov 10
PM Imran Khan provoking ministers to frontally attack ECP, Shahbaz alleges

PM Imran Khan provoking ministers to frontally attack ECP, Shahbaz alleges
PM Imran Khan to announce package for 'ATMs', not masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PM Imran Khan to announce package for 'ATMs', not masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Briefing on EVMs expected next week after govt allies raise concerns of cost, security

Briefing on EVMs expected next week after govt allies raise concerns of cost, security
Pakistan welcomes first convoy from Uzbekistan at Torkham border

Pakistan welcomes first convoy from Uzbekistan at Torkham border
Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer kicked out of courtroom for using foul language

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer kicked out of courtroom for using foul language
23 die as coach plunges into ravine in Azad Kashmir

23 die as coach plunges into ravine in Azad Kashmir
Man killed as racer Salma Khan’s car hit motorcyclist in Islamabad

Man killed as racer Salma Khan’s car hit motorcyclist in Islamabad

Latest

view all