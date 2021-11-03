 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Uzbekistan's Lt Gen Viktor Mahmudov visits Torkham, Pakistan Military Academy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

— Radio Pakistan.
— Radio Pakistan.

  • Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.
  • Delegation visits the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul.
  • Visiting dignitary appreciated the high training standards of the PMA for grooming future military leadership.

KAKUL, ABBOTTABAD: Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Viktor Mahmudov visited Torkham and Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on Wednesday, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood accompanied the visiting dignitary.  

Per the military's media wing, the delegation was briefed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border management mechanism, including fencing and establishment of border terminals, to check illegal movement on both sides of the border. 

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, measures to counter-terrorism, and socio-economic uplift of the tribal districts.

Later, the delegation visited the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul it was briefed on the training regime of the PMA including a visit to various training and sports facilities at the academy. 

The visiting dignitary appreciated the high training standards of the PMA for grooming future military leadership and providing an excellent training atmosphere to international cadets, the statement said.

The Uzbek Secretary of the Security Council expressed keen interest in bilateral military cooperation, particularly in the training domain.

More From Pakistan:

Zahir Jaffer booked for breaching court's decorum, assaulting cops

Zahir Jaffer booked for breaching court's decorum, assaulting cops
Utility Stores Corporation rolls back notification of hiking ghee, cooking oil prices

Utility Stores Corporation rolls back notification of hiking ghee, cooking oil prices
NEPRA announces winter package for electricity consumers

NEPRA announces winter package for electricity consumers
Govt to revoke president's powers to remove NAB chairman: sources

Govt to revoke president's powers to remove NAB chairman: sources
Opposition lambastes govt's relief package, calls it 'a joke, acceptance of failure'

Opposition lambastes govt's relief package, calls it 'a joke, acceptance of failure'
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first picture of son on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first picture of son on Instagram
Pakistan to ease inbound air travel curbs starting Nov 10

Pakistan to ease inbound air travel curbs starting Nov 10
PM Imran Khan provoking ministers to frontally attack ECP, Shahbaz alleges

PM Imran Khan provoking ministers to frontally attack ECP, Shahbaz alleges
PM Imran Khan to announce package for 'ATMs', not masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PM Imran Khan to announce package for 'ATMs', not masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Briefing on EVMs expected next week after govt allies raise concerns of cost, security

Briefing on EVMs expected next week after govt allies raise concerns of cost, security
Pakistan welcomes first convoy from Uzbekistan at Torkham border

Pakistan welcomes first convoy from Uzbekistan at Torkham border
Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer kicked out of courtroom for using foul language

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer kicked out of courtroom for using foul language

Latest

view all