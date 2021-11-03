Uzbekistan's Lt Gen Viktor Mahmudov visits Torkham, Pakistan Military Academy

— Radio Pakistan.

KAKUL, ABBOTTABAD: Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Viktor Mahmudov visited Torkham and Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on Wednesday, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood accompanied the visiting dignitary.

Per the military's media wing, the delegation was briefed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border management mechanism, including fencing and establishment of border terminals, to check illegal movement on both sides of the border.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, measures to counter-terrorism, and socio-economic uplift of the tribal districts.

Later, the delegation visited the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul it was briefed on the training regime of the PMA including a visit to various training and sports facilities at the academy.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the high training standards of the PMA for grooming future military leadership and providing an excellent training atmosphere to international cadets, the statement said.

The Uzbek Secretary of the Security Council expressed keen interest in bilateral military cooperation, particularly in the training domain.