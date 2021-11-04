 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Arshad Dogar

Post-TLP chaos, Punjab likely to see another major police reshuffle

By
Arshad Dogar

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

A file photo of officers from the Punjab police.
A file photo of officers from the Punjab police.
  • Another police reshuffle in Punjab likely after TLP fiasco.
  • Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, Inspector-General Rao Sardar Ali Khan hold important meeting to discuss police reshuffle.
  • Punjab CM interviews three officers for position of Lahore capital city police officer.

LAHORE: Punjab is likely to witness another major police reshuffle after a failure to keep protesters from proscribed group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under control was seen in the provincial capital in previous weeks.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector-General Rao Sardar Ali Khan held an important meeting on Wednesday and both agreed to transfer incompetent officers and officials of Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, The News reported Thursday.

The Punjab CM interviewed three officers, Ali Amir Malik, Fiaz Dev and Shahzad Sultan, for the position of Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO), the publication reported.

Related items

CTD Punjab Additional IG Waseem Sial and Usman Anwar are also among the aspirants for the Lahore CCPO post, sources told The News, adding that the top brass of the Punjab government has also decided to remove the Sheikhupura and Gujranwala regional police officers (RPO).

The removal of the DIG operations and SSP operations is also under discussion, the sources were cited as saying.

A senior police officer told the publication that the Punjab government is insisting to bring Rawalpindi CPO Ahsan Younis, Multan RPO Khurram Shah and Dr Abid to the provincial metropolis.

No transfers and postings notification, however, has been issued yet.

More From Pakistan:

Top military officials to brief lawmakers on national security

Top military officials to brief lawmakers on national security
Pakistan, IMF trying to find solution to SBP autonomy issue

Pakistan, IMF trying to find solution to SBP autonomy issue
Uzbekistan's Lt Gen Viktor Mahmudov visits Torkham, Pakistan Military Academy

Uzbekistan's Lt Gen Viktor Mahmudov visits Torkham, Pakistan Military Academy

Zahir Jaffer booked for breaching court's decorum, assaulting cops

Zahir Jaffer booked for breaching court's decorum, assaulting cops
Utility Stores Corporation rolls back notification of hiking ghee, cooking oil prices

Utility Stores Corporation rolls back notification of hiking ghee, cooking oil prices
NEPRA announces winter package for electricity consumers

NEPRA announces winter package for electricity consumers
Govt to revoke president's powers to remove NAB chairman: sources

Govt to revoke president's powers to remove NAB chairman: sources
Opposition lambastes govt's relief package, calls it 'a joke, acceptance of failure'

Opposition lambastes govt's relief package, calls it 'a joke, acceptance of failure'
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first picture of son on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first picture of son on Instagram
Pakistan to ease inbound air travel curbs starting Nov 10

Pakistan to ease inbound air travel curbs starting Nov 10
PM Imran Khan provoking ministers to frontally attack ECP, Shahbaz alleges

PM Imran Khan provoking ministers to frontally attack ECP, Shahbaz alleges
PM Imran Khan to announce package for 'ATMs', not masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PM Imran Khan to announce package for 'ATMs', not masses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Latest

view all