Post-TLP chaos, Punjab likely to see another major police reshuffle

LAHORE: Punjab is likely to witness another major police reshuffle after a failure to keep protesters from proscribed group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under control was seen in the provincial capital in previous weeks.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector-General Rao Sardar Ali Khan held an important meeting on Wednesday and both agreed to transfer incompetent officers and officials of Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, The News reported Thursday.

The Punjab CM interviewed three officers, Ali Amir Malik, Fiaz Dev and Shahzad Sultan, for the position of Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO), the publication reported.



CTD Punjab Additional IG Waseem Sial and Usman Anwar are also among the aspirants for the Lahore CCPO post, sources told The News, adding that the top brass of the Punjab government has also decided to remove the Sheikhupura and Gujranwala regional police officers (RPO).

The removal of the DIG operations and SSP operations is also under discussion, the sources were cited as saying.



A senior police officer told the publication that the Punjab government is insisting to bring Rawalpindi CPO Ahsan Younis, Multan RPO Khurram Shah and Dr Abid to the provincial metropolis.

No transfers and postings notification, however, has been issued yet.