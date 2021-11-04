 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra goes desi for Diwali celebrations: 'Surrounded by love'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Priyanka Chopra goes desi for Diwali celebrations: Surrounded by love
Priyanka Chopra goes desi for Diwali celebrations: 'Surrounded by love'

Global star Priyanka Chopra is being her usual 'desi girl' for Diwali celebrations.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note for all of her fans celebrating the festival of light and love.

"Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love," captioned Priyanka alongside photos of her in an off-white cut-work lehanga choli.

Priyanka, who travelling across Europe for work commitments, has come back to US to reunite with husband Nick Jonas for Diwali festivities.


More From Showbiz:

Sarah Khan shares first-ever picture of daughter Alyana: See Photo

Sarah Khan shares first-ever picture of daughter Alyana: See Photo
Ibrahim Ali Khan turns film director, assisting Karan Johar

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns film director, assisting Karan Johar
Kajol tells why she did not wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Kajol tells why she did not wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Watch: Hamza Ali Abbasi puts up live concert for munchkin Mustafa

Watch: Hamza Ali Abbasi puts up live concert for munchkin Mustafa
Fahad Mirza shares 'sad' confessions of a plastic surgeon: 'People want to be fair'

Fahad Mirza shares 'sad' confessions of a plastic surgeon: 'People want to be fair'
Mehwish Hayat is tired of playing 'wronged wife, crying bahu' on television

Mehwish Hayat is tired of playing 'wronged wife, crying bahu' on television
Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Kangana Ranaut slams activists demanding ban on Diwali firecrackers: 'Don't use cars'

Kangana Ranaut slams activists demanding ban on Diwali firecrackers: 'Don't use cars'
Alia Bhatt pens open letter to 'King of goodness' Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Alia Bhatt pens open letter to 'King of goodness' Shah Rukh Khan on birthday
Sara Ali Khan says she was disturbed seeing dad Saif Ali Khan use ‘foul language’

Sara Ali Khan says she was disturbed seeing dad Saif Ali Khan use ‘foul language’

Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow

Sooryavanshi track 'Najaa' out now! Katrina Kaif dances like there's no tomorrow
Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday

Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday

Latest

view all