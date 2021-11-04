Priyanka Chopra goes desi for Diwali celebrations: 'Surrounded by love'

Global star Priyanka Chopra is being her usual 'desi girl' for Diwali celebrations.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note for all of her fans celebrating the festival of light and love.

"Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love," captioned Priyanka alongside photos of her in an off-white cut-work lehanga choli.

Priyanka, who travelling across Europe for work commitments, has come back to US to reunite with husband Nick Jonas for Diwali festivities.



