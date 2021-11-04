 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 04 2021
PM Imran Khan wishes Hindus a happy Diwali

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file
  • PM Imran Khan extends wishes to Hindus on eve of Diwali.
  • “Wishing our Hindu community a happy Diwali,“ PM Khan tweets.
  • Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali — also known as Deepavali or the festival of lights — across the country with zeal and fervour today. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan extended Thursday his wishes to Hindus on the eve of Diwali, the festival of lights.

PM Imran took to Twitter to congratulate Pakistani Hindus on Diwali, which is one of their most important religious festivals of celebration.

“Wishing our Hindu community a happy Diwali,“ the premier tweeted.

Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali — also known as Deepavali or the festival of lights — across the country with zeal and fervour, with families decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights today.

Special poojas (worship) will be held in different temples while sweets will also be distributed among people during the observance of the religious festival.

Diwali is celebrated at the end of every autumn to commemorate the victory of Hindu god Lord Rama — or Ramachandra — over evil Ravana and how he spent 14 years in tranquillity. Celebrated for five days, it also marks the start of the new year of the Hindu calendar.

Pakistani Hindus also lit earthen lamps in the night and fireworks were also be exhibited to celebrate the festival.

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, and other major cities, festivities will also be held in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur.

