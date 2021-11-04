 
'Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle does not approve of Prince Harry'

Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr. blasted his younger half-sister in an episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

In that particular episode the 55-year-old shared that his father Thomas Markle disliked the former actress’ husband Prince Harry.

"My dad doesn't approve of him.

"My father says he couldn't even protect those chickens in their backyard if he needed to."

This is not the first time Thomas publically lashed out at the duchess as earlier he he recalled an alleged conversation that he had with Prince Harry, telling him: "I think she's going to ruin your life. She's very shallow."

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan has had strained ties with her brother and sister Samantha Markle, as well as her father, Thomas Markle.

