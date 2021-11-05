Faisal Kapadia of Strings attends Sonu Nigam's Diwali party in Dubai

Faisal Kapadia, renowned frontman of the now defunct band Strings, on Wednesday attended a Diwali party hosted by Indian singer Sonu Nigam at his residence in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the night, Kapadia thanked the host Nigam and his wife for an “awesome evening”.

He was also seen mingling with other Bollywood bigwigs at the party, including composer Salim Merchant, singer Sukhbir Singh, and actor R. Madhavan.

Referring to Merchant as his “brother”, Kapadia said that it was lovely to see him before extending the same sentiment towards Madhavan.



Merchant also took to his own Instagram stories to share a video of Kapadia and himself singing along to Singh’s late-90s classic Ishq Tera Tadpave.

Following the disbanding of Strings earlier this year in March, Kapadia has relocated to Dubai.