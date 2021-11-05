



Khushi Kapoor Marks Birthday on Diwali with Siblings Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, daughter to Sri Devi and sister to Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor, marked her 21st birthday on Thursday, November 4, right in time for uncle Anil Kapoor’s big Diwali bash.

This year, Khushi’s birthday rolled around on the auspicious Hindu festival of lights, an occasion that is marked by a big Kapoor family party.

This meant that Khushi rang in her birthday among her close family, including siblings Janhvi and Arjun, uncle Anil Kapoor, and cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

The young starlet-in-the-making wore a pink off-shoulder lehenga-choli by ace designer Manish Malhotra, while her sister Janhvi was seen in a bright green saree, also by Malhotra.



The two sisters also posed away with their father Boney Kapoor, with Janhvi taking to Instagram to share heartwarming pictures of them from the occasion.

