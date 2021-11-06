In call with Bilawal, Shehbaz says PML-N ready to join hands with PPP against price hike

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (R) Photo: file .

During the telephonic conversion, Shehbaz and Bilawal discuss a joint strategy of the opposition against inflation in the Parliament.

Reacting to the price hike, Shehbaz says since the PTI government came to power, it had brought the entire nation to the ration card.

Opposition alliance convenes urgent meeting to discuss inflation.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Friday made a telephone call to PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss the rising inflation in the country.

During the telephonic conversion, both the leaders discussed a joint strategy of the opposition against inflation in the Parliament. Shehbaz Sharif told Bilawal that his party was ready to join hands with PPP against inflation.

Bilawal said PM Imran Khan hurt people by giving a lollipop of relief. Every passing day of the elected government is increasing the problems of people, he added.



The PPP leader said those who increased the ghee price by 110% in three years, gave 30% relief. “Electricity prices have increased by 60% in three years and today Imran Khan is announcing a 30% relief package. Sugar price has risen by 80% in three years.”

He said Imran Khan’s relief package was not for the people but for a few families.

PDM meeting

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of the leadership today on an urgent basis to discuss the petrol price hike, inflation and other issues of national importance.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, sharing the meeting's agenda, said the Opposition alliance will discuss its strategy for the joint session of the Parliament in the meeting.

Other issues that will be discussed by the PDM leadership include a hike in petrol prices, the surging inflation and the alliance's strategy for anti-government protests.

The government has summoned a joint session of the Parliament on November 10, so that 18 bills can be passed.

These bills are related to granting overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, e-voting and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).