 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash
Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash

Priyanka Chopra shared a whole-hearted thank you note for her hubby Nick Jonas as the couple celebrated Diwali together in their new LA residence.

The Desi Girl couldn’t be happier than dancing the night away with her other half on the Hindu festival.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Quantico actor dropped a series of snaps of their stunning festive celebration in which the pair can be seen dressed up in traditional outfits.

The Baywatch actor expressed gratitude towards all those people who made the day even more special for her.

She captioned the gorgeous clicks, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special.”

“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels,” Chopra continued. “To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home."

The Bajirao Mastani star also showered compliments on the Sucker singer, "And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali.”


More From Showbiz:

Virat Kohli says being with Anushka Sharma, Vamika 'a blessing in itself'

Virat Kohli says being with Anushka Sharma, Vamika 'a blessing in itself'
KL Rahul professes love for Athiya Shetty on her birthday

KL Rahul professes love for Athiya Shetty on her birthday

Katrina Kaif teases new 'Sooryavanshi' song

Katrina Kaif teases new 'Sooryavanshi' song

Katrina Kaif wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for 'super response' to 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for 'super response' to 'Sooryavanshi'
Fans spray milk on posters displaying Rajinikanth ahead of Annaatthe's release

Fans spray milk on posters displaying Rajinikanth ahead of Annaatthe's release
Khushi Kapoor Marks Birthday on Diwali with Siblings Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor Marks Birthday on Diwali with Siblings Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor
Faisal Kapadia of Strings attends Sonu Nigam's Diwali party in Dubai

Faisal Kapadia of Strings attends Sonu Nigam's Diwali party in Dubai
Nick Jonas drops perky Diwali video with Priyanka Chopra: Watch Here

Nick Jonas drops perky Diwali video with Priyanka Chopra: Watch Here
Aryan Khan arrives at NCB for weekly attendance following bail

Aryan Khan arrives at NCB for weekly attendance following bail
Katrina Kaif planning to take month-long break for wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif planning to take month-long break for wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Watch: Ali Azmat, Ahmed Ali Butt bury the hatchet in Dubai with hilarious fight

Watch: Ali Azmat, Ahmed Ali Butt bury the hatchet in Dubai with hilarious fight

Latest

view all