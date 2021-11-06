Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash

Priyanka Chopra shared a whole-hearted thank you note for her hubby Nick Jonas as the couple celebrated Diwali together in their new LA residence.

The Desi Girl couldn’t be happier than dancing the night away with her other half on the Hindu festival.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Quantico actor dropped a series of snaps of their stunning festive celebration in which the pair can be seen dressed up in traditional outfits.

The Baywatch actor expressed gratitude towards all those people who made the day even more special for her.

She captioned the gorgeous clicks, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special.”

“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels,” Chopra continued. “To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home."

The Bajirao Mastani star also showered compliments on the Sucker singer, "And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali.”



