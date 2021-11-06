Sonam Kapoor wows in her Anarkali outfit for Diwali Bash

Sonam Kapoor knows how to embrace every single look gracefully and she proved it again, donning a gorgeous Anarkali frock for Diwali.

As the Bollywood stars took over the scene with their adorable pictures from the festive bash, the Khoobsurat actor also shared glimpses of her celebrations.

The 36-year-old actor first dropped a video of making laddoos –a local sweet dish, for her husband and then dropped a stunning insight into her makeover.

She captioned the video, “If only getting into glam was this easy! “

“Hope everyone’s Diwali celebrations were filled with love, light and lots of good food!”

In another post, the diva took her followers’ hearts away as she flaunted her flared dress.



She penned down a poetic caption along with the video, “As the dawn marks the arrival of light in the world of darkness, may the lights of the Diwali mark the beginning of a shining new year in your life. Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year!



