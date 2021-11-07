Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup match time

— Twitter/PCB

Standing proud at the top of the points table from Group II, Pakistan will take on Scotland today (Sunday) in what is expected to be a practice match as both sides have nothing to lose or gain.



With four consecutive wins against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia, Pakistan has already made it to the semi-finals. Scotland, on the other hand, have endured a hard time having lost all four games.

The Pakistani squad for the clash with Scotland will likely remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated the previous four teams will step on ground today.

Earlier, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer had urged his players to give their best shot in their last T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Pakistan have previously won all three T20 internationals against Scotland, one at the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and two in Edinburgh 11 years later.

Match Timing: 7pm (PST).



Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium