Sunday Nov 07 2021
Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup match time

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

— Twitter/PCB
Standing proud at the top of the points table from Group II, Pakistan will take on Scotland today (Sunday) in what is expected to be a practice match as both sides have nothing to lose or gain.

With four consecutive wins against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia, Pakistan has already made it to the semi-finals. Scotland, on the other hand, have endured a hard time having lost all four games.

The Pakistani squad for the clash with Scotland will likely remain unchanged — and the same team which defeated the previous four teams will step on ground today.

Earlier, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer had urged his players to give their best shot in their last T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Pakistan have previously won all three T20 internationals against Scotland, one at the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and two in Edinburgh 11 years later.

Match Timing: 7pm (PST).

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

T20 World Cup: Which team will Pakistan play in semi final?

Watch: Sania Mirza shares glimpse into challenges of motherhood

Here's a list of teams for the Super 12 qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2022

'I want to play another World Cup, but they won't let me,' Chris Gayle says

T20 World Cup: England through to semi-finals

T20 World Cup: Indian fans pray for Afghanistan's victory to keep India in the game

Pakistan's Anwar Ali retires from first-class cricket to focus on white-ball cricket

T20 World Cup: Indian-born Sodhi aims to break a billion hearts

T20 World Cup: South Africa beat England by 10 runs but exit tournament

Will West Indies great Chris Gayle retire after T20 World Cup?

T20 World Cup: Pakistan not sweating over opponents in semi-final, Hafeez says

T20 World Cup: Warner stars as Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets to close in on semi-finals

