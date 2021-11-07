 
sports
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand

By
AFP

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi speaking about his decision to bat first. — Photo courtesy Twitter/T20 World Cup
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi speaking about his decision to bat first. — Photo courtesy Twitter/T20 World Cup
  • Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and elects to bat against New Zealand.
  • A win for New Zealand in Abu Dhabi would take them into the final four but if they lose it would benefit Afghanistan and India.
  • With a billion Indians praying for an Afghanistan victory, Nabi insisted his side will "try to win" the match for themselves.

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand on Sunday in a Twenty20 World Cup clash that could decide the remaining semi-finalist from Group 2.

A win for New Zealand in Abu Dhabi would take them into the final four but if they lose it would benefit Afghanistan and India, who have got the best run-rate in the group and play Namibia in their last match on Monday.

Afghanistan made one change from their loss to India with fit-again spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman back in the XI.

"It´s a day game, so we want to post a decent total on the board," said Nabi.

With a billion Indians praying for an Afghanistan victory, Nabi insisted his side will "try to win" the match for themselves.

New Zealand are unchanged from their previous victory that was their third in a row after their opening loss to Pakistan, who are already through to the semi-finals from this group.

"We were going to have a bat as well, it´s a used surface," captain Kane Williamson said at the toss.

"I think both sides have match winners and it´s a mix of youth and experience."

England and Australia have booked their semi-finals spot from Group 1.

Teams

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boul

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Scotland: Green shirts eye fifth straight win against Scots today

Pakistan vs Scotland: Green shirts eye fifth straight win against Scots today
Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup match time
T20 World Cup: Which team will Pakistan play in semi final?

T20 World Cup: Which team will Pakistan play in semi final?
Watch: Sania Mirza shares glimpse into challenges of motherhood

Watch: Sania Mirza shares glimpse into challenges of motherhood
Here's a list of teams for the Super 12 qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2022

Here's a list of teams for the Super 12 qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2022
'I want to play another World Cup, but they won't let me,' Chris Gayle says

'I want to play another World Cup, but they won't let me,' Chris Gayle says

T20 World Cup: England through to semi-finals

T20 World Cup: England through to semi-finals
T20 World Cup: Indian fans pray for Afghanistan's victory to keep India in the game

T20 World Cup: Indian fans pray for Afghanistan's victory to keep India in the game
Pakistan's Anwar Ali retires from first-class cricket to focus on white-ball cricket

Pakistan's Anwar Ali retires from first-class cricket to focus on white-ball cricket
T20 World Cup: Indian-born Sodhi aims to break a billion hearts

T20 World Cup: Indian-born Sodhi aims to break a billion hearts
T20 World Cup: Skipper Coetzer urges Scots to give their best shot against Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Skipper Coetzer urges Scots to give their best shot against Pakistan
T20 World Cup: South Africa beat England by 10 runs but exit tournament

T20 World Cup: South Africa beat England by 10 runs but exit tournament

Latest

view all