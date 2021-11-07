Anil Kapoor reminisces fond memories with daughters Rhea, Sonam Kapoor: See post

Anil Kapoor reminisces fond memories with daughters Rhea, Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor seemed to be having a trip down memory lane as he recently dropped adorable throwback pictures of his daughters on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Mr. India star shared childhood photographs of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

In the pictures, two cuties can be seen stuffing each other’s mouths with cake as the photographer captured the moment forever.

In another snap, the girls are joined by their father as they donned traditional outfit matched with classy jewellery.

The father of two, while gushing over his daughter, expressed that he’s been missing the ladies every day.

“I miss you both everyday but maybe just a little extra today.” wrote the veteran with two heart emoji.

The Khoobsurat actor also got emotional as she headed over to comment section, writing “Miss you dad.”

Just three days ago, Kapoor posted a series of throwback pictures of himself and late Sridevi from the mega-hit film.



He captioned the photo, “Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra’s best Lamhe. So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film.”



