Sunday Nov 07 2021
New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Pakistani Twitter flooded with memes after India's elimination

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

India were banking on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals, but the Black Caps broke a billion hearts after winning the match.

India were effectively pushed out of the T20 World Cup on Sunday with New Zealand defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets.

The Kiwis thus became the remaining semi-finalist to qualify from Group 2 after Pakistan.

Pakistanis jumped at the opportunity and took to Twitter to troll India.

Here's how they reacted:


