Abu Dhabi cricket stadium chief curator passes away

Photo: ICC

Mohan Singh passes away just hours before the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi Cricket, ICC offer their condolences on the sad demise, acknowledge Mohan Singh's services.

Mohan served Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and played an essential role in the venue's success.

Chief curator of the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium Mohan Singh passed away, just hours before the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"It is with great sadness that Abu Dhabi Cricket announces that Head Curator, Mohan Singh, has passed away today," a statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Cricket read.

The statement appreciated Mohan’s services, stating that the deceased had been with the Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and has played an essential role in the venue's success during his period of service.

“Tributes to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honoured in the coming days," the publication cited the notification as stating.

Meanwhile, the ICC also offered condolences on the sad demise and acknowledged contributions in an official statement.

"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event,” said ICC.