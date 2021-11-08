 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 08 2021
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Roka ceremony held at Kabir Khan's house on Diwali: report

Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get Rokafied at Kabir Khan's house 

One of the close friends of rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed that the couple's Roka ceremony took place at Kabir Khan's home this Diwali, as per India Today.

According to the source, it was a lowkey celebration and the buzz is that only family members were present at the roka accompanied by Katrina’s mom, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal.

The close friend added, “It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts.”

Several publications have claimed the wedding date of the couple that they will get married in December in Rajasthan. It is speculated that they would skip their honeymoon because of their work commitments as Katrina has to resume shooting Tiger 3 and Vicky will start working on the Sam Manekshaw biopic, Sam Bahadur.

